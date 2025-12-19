Sanctioned tanker enters Venezuelan waters, tracking data shows, testing Trump’s blockade

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — An oil and chemical tanker sanctioned by the United States has entered Venezuelan waters, ship tracking data showed, despite US President Donald Trump declaring a “total and complete blockade” of such vessels transiting the country.

The Gambia-flagged ship, named the Hyperion, was seen near a refinery off Venezuela’s Amuay Bay on Friday after sailing through the Caribbean, according to ship tracking data.

The ship had been sanctioned by the US on January 10, 2025, as part of efforts to reduce Russian revenues from energy.

Venezuela slammed the blockade earlier this week, calling it “a reckless and serious threat.” It said it would continue to defend its sovereignty and national interests.

Trump ordered the blockade after the US seized a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast last week.

Blockades are considered an act of war under some international treaties.

Last week, the US announced sanctions on shipping companies and vessels it says help move Venezuelan oil. Three nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, as well as another Maduro-affiliated businessman were also named in the sanctions list.

The US imposed additional sanctions Friday on other Maduro family members, including his sister-in-law.

The sanctions are part of a monthslong pressure campaign against the Venezuelan government. The US has carried out deadly military strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific and mounted economic pressure against Caracas as part of what it has described as a war against drug trafficking.

Maduro has said that the US is seeking regime change along with ownership of Venezuela’s territory and resources. The US has resisted that characterization, accusing Maduro of being illegitimate and a narco-trafficker.

