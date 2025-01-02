Netanyahu approves sending negotiators to Qatar to pursue Gaza deal

By Dana Karni, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved sending a delegation to Qatar to continue the Gaza hostage and ceasefire negotiations, his office announced on Thursday.

Professional-level representatives from the Israel Security Agency (ISA), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, known as Mossad, will travel to the Qatari capital of Doha for the talks, the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

