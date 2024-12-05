Syrian army withdraws from strategic city of Hama as rebels advance
By Mostafa Salem, CNN
(CNN) — Syria’s army said it is withdrawing from the central city of Hama, marking a second major gain for a newly formed rebel coalition that also captured Aleppo last week.
“Over the past few hours, with the intensification of confrontations between our soldiers and terrorist groups and the rise of a number of martyrs in our ranks, these groups were able to penetrate several parts of the city and entered it,” the Syrian military said in a statement carried by state news outlet SANA.
Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, was recaptured last week by rebel groups after a surprise offensive overran President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and allied militias.
The offensive was a major setback for Assad and his backers in Iran and Russia, and has reignited a civil war that had been largely dormant for years.
Hama is strategically located at a key crossroads in western-central Syria, providing direct supply lines between the capital Damascus and Aleppo.
