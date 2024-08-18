Israeli police investigating deadly explosion in Tel Aviv

By Eugenia Yosef, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli police are investigating an explosion that killed a person in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening.

The person who died is believed to have been carrying the explosive material, District Commander Peretz Amar said. Police have not yet identified the person.

A second person was moderately injured after being hit in the lower body by shrapnel and was taken to a hospital.

Amar said that it was “too early to say” whether it was a terrorist attack.

Police said they received dozens of calls reporting the loud explosion on HaLehi Street in Tel Aviv.

This is a developing story. More to come.

