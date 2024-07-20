Bridge collapses in China killing 12 and leaving more than 30 missing

By Chloe Liu, Hassan Tayier, Simone McCarthy and Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — At least 12 people have died and 31 others are missing after a bridge partially collapsed in China’s northern province of Shanxi, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Authorities said a portion of the bridge in Zhashui County in the city of Shangluo collapsed on Friday evening after recent rains and flash flooding.

As of 12 p.m. local time (12 a.m. ET) Saturday, search and rescue operations were ongoing after 17 cars and 8 trucks fell into the river, state media reported.

China’s national fire and rescue authority said Saturday it had dispatched a rescue team made up of nearly 900 people, 90 vehicles, 20 boats and 41 drones, according to Reuters.

One person has been rescued, CCTV said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for all-out rescue efforts Saturday and said the country is in a critical period for flood control, urging local government to take action, Reuters reported, citing local media.

Parts of China have been grappling with devastating floods, just weeks after scarce rainfall and sweltering temperatures created drought conditions.

In neighboring Henan province, more than 100,000 people across the province have been evacuated from their homes as a result of flooding, according to state media.

In the southwestern Sichuan province, more than 30 people are also missing after flash floods hit a village in Hanyuan County early Saturday, CCTV reported citing the local emergency management agency.

Authorities said sudden floods struck around 2:30 a.m. local time, while many were sleeping and caused damage to homes, roads and bridges.

