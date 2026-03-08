Airports see hours-long delays due to TSA shortages as Homeland Security shutdown shows no sign of ending

By Aaron Cooper, Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — Lines at security checkpoints continued to stretch for hours at airports across the country Monday morning, as the partial government shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security continues.

The department, which oversees the Transportation Security Administration, posted photos of long lines on its social media pages, blaming Democrats for holding spring break travel “hostage for political points.”

Funding for the department lapsed in mid-February amid a standoff between Republicans and Democrats over federal immigration reform. With TSA workers set to miss their first paycheck this week, an increased number of them are taking unscheduled time off leading to long lines and delays.

The TSA lines at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport stretched for more than three hours again Monday morning, the agency reported. Similar wait times were seen there on Sunday. The airport continues to advise passengers to arrive four to five hours before their flights.

“We’re seeing strong travel demand with fewer screening lanes open at some checkpoints,” Jim Sczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports said in a social media post late Sunday. “When more passengers meet fewer security lanes, wait times can grow quickly.”

Southwest, which has a major hub at Hobby, typically does not allow any bag to be checked more than four hours before a flight. Given the long lines, it is now accepting them there up to five hours before scheduled takeoff. Passengers flying the airline out of Hobby are also being allowed to change flights without any additional cost.

TSA PreCheck lines remain open at many airports. The program allows travelers who pass a verification process and pay a fee to go through a quicker security screening. DHS said last month they would be closed due to the shutdown so agents could focus on the standard screening lanes, but the department quickly reversed course. Global Entry, which allows trusted travelers to quickly go through customs remains closed.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said Monday morning TSA waits can extend up to two hours long. They advised passengers to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

Footage from CNN affiliate WWL on Sunday showed the security line stretching outside the airport and into a parking garage.

“It started deep inside the garage,” Gal Jurick told WWL about the line. “It circled around seven times before you even got to this part (inside the terminal).”

“Due to impacts from the federal government’s partial shutdown, the TSA is experiencing a shortage of workers at the security checkpoint, which is causing longer-than-average lines,” the airport posted on social media. “The airport has staff on hand to help keep the lines organized, and we will continue to coordinate with our federal partners with the TSA as they navigate this issue.”

“I’ll go down there and start checking people in,” a man who identified himself as Brian told WWL. “I’ll put a badge on.”

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is also advising travelers to arrive early for flights Monday and give themselves extra time to make it through security. Wait times are approaching one hour as of 9 a.m. ET.

Charlotte Douglas International and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston also reported longer than normal lines over the weekend.

Photos taken at Bush Airport on Sunday afternoon show the security queue stretching outside the terminal, with travelers lined up along the sidewalk in the arrivals area.

TSA workers received only a partial paycheck on February 28, and they will miss their first full paycheck on March 14.

“This chaos is a direct result of Democrats and their refusal to fund DHS,” said Lauren Bis, a DHS spokesperson, in a statement. “These frontline heroes received only partial paychecks earlier this month and now face their first full missed paycheck, leading to financial hardship, absences, and crippling staffing shortages.”

The delays come as DHS braces for a new leader after President Donald Trump fired Secretary Kristi Noem last week and tapped Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her starting March 31.

CNN’s Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.