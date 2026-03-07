Device hurled near NYC mayor’s mansion was an IED that could have caused ‘serious injury or death,’ NYPD says

By Emma Tucker, Gloria Pazmino, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — A device ignited outside Gracie Mansion during a clash between opposing protest groups Saturday was an improvised explosive capable of causing “serious injury or death,” the NYPD said Sunday.

“The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb,” Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said in a post on X. “It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death.”

Analysis of a second device recovered at the scene is ongoing. No injuries were reported.

The incident unfolded during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan outside the home of New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and his wife Rama Duwaji.

An anti-Islam protest organized by right-wing influencer and pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang drew roughly 20 participants, while a counter-protest called “Drive the Nazis Out of New York” peaked at about 125 people, Tisch said.

The two groups were separated into designated protest areas by NYPD officers, but tensions escalated shortly before noon. At around 12:15 p.m., a protester associated with Lang’s group used pepper spray against counterprotesters, Tisch said.

About 20 minutes later, an 18-year-old counterprotester “lit and threw an ignited device toward the protest area,” which landed on a crosswalk, Tisch said.

“Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it traveled through the air before it struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police officers,” she added.

Video captured by the Citizen app shows the moment the device was thrown, with protesters and police officers scrambling to get away from where it landed. From another angle, a man is seen leaping over someone speaking on a megaphone and throwing the ignited device.

The man then ran southbound to retrieve a second device from a 19-year-old man before lighting it and starting to run, Tisch said. He dropped the second device on a street, and officers secured the area, taking both men into custody.

The video shows smoke in the air and more people running from the second device as police detain a man on the ground.

The NYPD bomb squad examined both devices, preliminarily determining they were slightly smaller than a football and appeared to be a jar wrapped in black tape containing bolts, screws and a hobby fuse, Tisch said.

FBI New York’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is working with the NYPD on the investigation, the bureau said.

In total, six people were arrested: the two responsible for the devices, the person who deployed pepper spray and three others for disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic, Tisch said.

Mamdani on Sunday called the Lang-organized protest “rooted in bigotry and racism,” saying, “Such hate has no place in New York City.” But he said what followed was “even more disturbing.”

“Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are,” the mayor said.

The mayor and his wife are safe, and Mamdani has been in contact with Tisch, said press secretary Joe Calvello.

The mayor thanked the men and women of the NYPD for their bravery and quick action.

Officers established a safety perimeter and began canine sweeps and manual canvassing of surrounding blocks to search for additional hazards, which is still ongoing, Tisch said.

She said there is no indication the incident is related to the ongoing conflict in Iran but stressed the investigation remains active “given the heightened threat environment.”

Tisch commended officers for running toward the man carrying the ignited device, “putting the safety of others in their sworn duty to protect and serve above their own personal safety.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed and was “grateful there are no reported injuries.”

“New York respects the right to peaceful protest, but we have zero tolerance for hate or violence,” Hochul said.

