United Airlines passengers evacuate on the tarmac after emergency landing in Los Angeles

By Alexandra Skores, Aaron Cooper, CNN

(CNN) — An engine fire reported on a United Airlines plane just after it took off from Los Angeles International Airport Monday forced the pilots to turn around and make an emergency landing.

United Flight 2127 to Newark Liberty International Airport returned to LAX Around 11:20 a.m. local time after pilots shut down one of the two engines after getting a fire alarm.

“We’re getting fire indications still, so we are going to need to evacuate,” one pilot told airport firefighters in radio signals captured by the website LiveATC.net.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was carrying 256 travelers and 12 United crew members.

The plane stopped on a taxiway just off the runway and passengers evacuated down slides and mobile stairs, streaming across the tarmac past other aircraft.

“People are going to be coming out the right side, the side toward the runway. We would prefer to stay right here and just get people off,” the other pilot said. “We have another indication, it came back on that we have a fire on the left engine.”

The pilots told firefighters they deployed both extinguishers that are built into the left engine but were still getting warning indications of a fire.

“Come this way! Jump and slide!” flight attendants shouted, video from one passenger showed. “Get away from the plane! Leave all bags behind!”

No one was injured and passengers were bused to the terminal where another plane was dispatched to take them to Newark, the airline said in a statement.

Flights headed to LAX were delayed and one of the runways was shut down for a time, the airport said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what happened.

CNN’s Sharif Paget contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.