Top general’s balancing act, rattled workers, ‘SuperAger’ brains: Catch up on the day’s stories

Gen. Dan Caine has been drafting military options for a potential US strike on Iran. He’s attempting to walk a tightrope by avoiding conflict with the notoriously mercurial President Donald Trump while still providing professional guidance.

Astronaut Mike Fincke confirmed that he was the crew member whose “medical event” led to an early exit from the International Space Station. It was the first time NASA cut short an ISS staffing mission for health reasons.

Anthropic is updating its Claude AI helper to perform better at tasks for jobs in design, human resources and wealth management. It’s also enabling the tool to work in applications like Excel and PowerPoint. People are worried.

Symbols carved into tools and figurines by Stone Age humans more than 40,000 years ago could be an ancient precursor to writing. Researchers analyzed thousands of crosses, dots, notches and lines.

Lift ticket prices add up quickly, and some people find themselves unable to afford a ski trip. These low-key US resorts offer fun on the slopes without breaking the bank.

🦁 Grrreat disguise! Thai police dressed as lion dancers at a Lunar New Year celebration to catch a suspected serial burglar. The man was wanted for repeatedly breaking into an officer’s home.

💀 A saintly skeleton: Nearly 800 years after he died, the remains of St. Francis of Assisi are on public display for the first time.

💬 Which lawmaker was escorted out of the State of the Union address for holding a sign that said “Black people aren’t apes!”?

﻿A. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

B. Rep. Al Green of Texas

C. Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland

D. Rep. Maxine Waters of California

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Green was removed from the House chamber just minutes into Trump’s speech Tuesday night.

