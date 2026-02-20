5 things to know for Feb. 20: Andrew’s arrest, Iran tensions, Plains megafire, Nancy Guthrie, Olympics

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Egg prices have been plummeting — which is great if you’re buying, though not so much if you’re selling. American farmers say an oversupply of eggs is forcing them to sell at rock-bottom rates, while expenses like packaging and shipping continue to climb.

1️⃣ Andrew’s arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, has been released from custody and remains under investigation following his arrest on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to UK police. Authorities have not disclosed what led to Andrew’s arrest but previously said they were assessing whether he shared confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his decade as a UK trade envoy. Mountbatten-Windsor denied all prior wrongdoing but has not commented on the latest claims. King Charles III has expressed his “deepest concern” about the case and has distanced himself from his brother, stressing that “the law must take its course.” Andrew is the first senior British royal to be arrested in nearly 400 years.

2️⃣ Iran tensions

President Donald Trump on Thursday extended his timeline for a decision on whether to strike Iran, telling reporters on Air Force One, “10-15 days, pretty much maximum.” His escalated rhetoric follows months of attempts to pressure Iran into accepting a nuclear deal. “We’re either going to get a deal or it’s going to be unfortunate for them,” Trump said. Amid the threat of war, Iran has spent recent months rebuilding missile production facilities while further concealing its nuclear program. It has appointed war veterans to its national security structures, conducted maritime wargames in the Persian Gulf and launched an intense crackdown on domestic dissent.

3️⃣ Plains megafire

Dangerous fire weather is impacting the Plains for a fourth consecutive day today as firefighters battle more than a dozen wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and forced evacuations. The Ranger Road megafire is the largest, scorching more than 283,000 acres in Oklahoma and Kansas — an area nearly twice the size of Chicago. Dry air and gusty winds are hampering fire crews, particularly in the southern Rockies and Plains, where blustery conditions in New Mexico and Texas are fueling rapid spread through tinder-dry grasses. Homes and buildings have been destroyed by the fires, local officials told CNN, though the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

4️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

Investigators say they still have no clear motive or leading theory as to why Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Arizona home nearly three weeks ago. A private donor is now backing a new $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Guthrie’s captors. Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI have increased their reward to $100,000. The FBI also recently briefed border patrol authorities on both sides of the US southern border to be on the lookout for any clues in Guthrie’s disappearance. On Thursday, Mexican officials said there is currently no indication that the 84-year-old was brought into Mexico.

5️⃣ Olympics

Day 13 of the Winter Olympics was a triumph for Team USA on Thursday, and many Americans are hoping to keep the streak alive through the weekend. Alysa Liu became the first American in 24 years to win gold in women’s figure skating. Team USA’s women’s hockey team also beat defending champions Canada to clinch gold in a 2-1 thriller that went into overtime. With the Olympics concluding on Sunday, some weather-related postponements and delays in Livigno and Cortina d’Ampezzo leave it uncertain whether events will proceed as planned. But fans remain hopeful, especially as Team USA’s men’s hockey team — which has advanced to the knockout stage — prepares for a critical matchup today that could determine their medal chances.

UFO files

President Trump on Thursday said he would direct the Pentagon and other government agencies to release government records related to extraterrestrial life and UFOs.

Video: White House ballroom design finalized

The final design of President Trump’s new White House ballroom was approved in a fast-track vote. See what it will look like.

VA halts enforcement of new benefits rule

The Department of Veterans Affairs is halting enforcement of a new rule for determining disability payments after veterans across the US expressed outrage.

Ancient elephant bone found in Spain

Archaeologists in Spain have uncovered an elephant bone dating back 2,200 years. They believe it belonged to an animal that served as a “war machine” in an army sent to invade the Roman Republic.

An underground salt kingdom

Beneath southern Poland, the Wieliczka Salt Mine has transformed from a medieval industrial powerhouse into a surreal underground world of chapels, sculptures and salt-lined tunnels that visitors can taste.

In memoriam

Actor Eric Dane has died following a “courageous battle with ALS,” also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, his publicist announced Thursday. He was 53. Dane rose to fame as the handsome Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on the hit medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” He is also known for playing Cal Jacobs, the father to Jacob Elordi’s character in the HBO drama “Euphoria.”

Quiz time

The current Lunar New Year celebration is marked by which animal in the Chinese zodiac calendar?

A. Dragon

B. Horse

C. Rabbit

D. Snake

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ 6-year-old sells over 75K boxes of Girl Scout cookies

This adorable Girl Scout has captured hearts across the internet — and sold over 75,000 boxes of cookies across all 50 states.

