5 things to know for Feb. 16: Nancy Guthrie, DHS shutdown, Board of Peace, Severe weather, Lunar New Year

Many Americans will enjoy a day off for the federal holiday today, but there’s little agreement on what to call it. Depending on the state, it may be known as Presidents’ Day, President’s Day or Presidents Day — a subtle shift in apostrophe placement that has fueled decades of debate.

1️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

The search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has now stretched into a third week after she was abducted from her Arizona home. Nancy’s daughter, “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, appeared to address her mother’s alleged captors in another video posted to social media on Sunday. “It is never too late to do the right thing,” she said. Meanwhile, investigators hope DNA from a glove recovered about two miles from Nancy’s residence will lead them closer to a suspect. Investigators have still not zeroed in on a leading motive for her disappearance, a source told CNN.

2️⃣ DHS shutdown

The Department of Homeland Security is shut down amid a bitter policy fight over immigration reforms. The funding lapse will not affect nationwide ICE enforcement, border czar Tom Homan said. While Homan has stressed that he is not directly involved in the funding negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House, he has rejected several of the Democrats’ proposed conditions. A major sticking point is whether immigration agents should wear masks during enforcement operations. “I don’t like the masks either,” but threats and assaults against ICE officers are rising, he told CBS. “These men and women have to protect themselves,” he added.

3️⃣ Board of Peace

The Trump administration is planning its first meeting of the “Board of Peace” this Thursday in Washington, as the multinational organization tasked with resolving global conflicts faces lingering questions about its broader mission. The board, chaired by President Donald Trump, was originally pitched as a limited body tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which was devastated by the Israel-Hamas war. However, according to a draft of its charter, its mission has since expanded to address conflicts worldwide. On Sunday, Trump said the board will unveil a $5 billion pledge for Gaza’s reconstruction and that member states “have committed thousands of personnel” to bolster security in the enclave.

4️⃣ Severe weather

Multiple storm systems are set to slam the Pacific Coast this week, bringing heavy rain and potential flooding as they push inland. Winter weather alerts are in effect across parts of California, Nevada and Oregon ahead of two systems expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, some scientists are raising concerns after the Trump administration announced plans to remove a key supercomputer from the National Center for Atmospheric Research — one of the world’s top weather and climate research centers. The administration views the center as a source of climate change alarmism, even as researchers say it benefits the American people by leading to more accurate forecasts of extreme weather events, aircraft turbulence and more.

5️⃣ Lunar New Year

Millions around the world are preparing for the start of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, widely considered the most important holiday of the year in China and in Chinese communities globally. The 15-day Spring Festival kicks off on February 17 and will usher in the Year of the Horse, part of the 12-year cycle represented by 12 animals. Families traditionally gather for a big reunion dinner on Lunar New Year’s Eve — observed today — featuring dishes carefully chosen for their symbolic ties to good luck and prosperity. China estimates a record 9.5 billion trips will be made by plane, train and car during the 40-day travel rush — a roughly 6% increase from last year.

Chinese cars could be at an American dealership sooner than you think

Auto analysts explain why that’s good news for US consumers.

Eat, Pray, Love – go!

Twenty years after it was published, the impact of “Eat, Pray, Love” is still being felt — but the story of its influence is not as simple as a woman finding herself while traveling.

Logan Paul auctions Pokémon card for millions

This rare Pokémon card sold for a jaw-dropping $16.5 million, with a diamond necklace thrown in.

Where businesses must offer employees a retirement plan

Seventeen states now require businesses to enroll their workers in an “auto IRA” if they don’t offer a workplace retirement savings plan like a 401(k).

Can flickering lights and sound slow Alzheimer’s?

A Georgia researcher is trying to use flickering light and sound in the fight against Alzheimer’s, using rhythmic sensory stimulation to “tune” brain waves, boost memory and potentially slow the disease’s progression.

Weather

▶️ Tyler Reddick wins Daytona 500

