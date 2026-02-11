5 things to know for Feb. 11: Nancy Guthrie, Canada mass shooting, Flight restrictions, Pride flag removed, Iran

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

It’s been a tough job market — hiring has been sluggish across industries for months, and minimal layoffs have left workers with limited opportunities. Fresh data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today will show whether 2026 opened with new momentum.

1️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

The desperate search for the mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie remains ongoing after a person detained for questioning in the case was released hours ago. Nancy Guthrie’s location is still unknown, a source said. On Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie shared a new message from her family saying they believe their mother is alive. Meanwhile, the FBI released doorbell camera footage from the night Nancy Guthrie disappeared nearly two weeks ago, showing a masked, armed person. FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is examining multiple “persons of interest.”

2️⃣ Canada mass shooting

Canada is in shock after nine people were killed in a mass shooting on Tuesday — the country’s deadliest school shooting in decades. The tragedy occurred in Tumbler Ridge, a remote mountain town in British Columbia. At least seven victims were killed at a high school, while two others were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident. Dozens more were injured, many suffering serious or life-threatening injuries. The suspected shooter, described in an emergency alert as a brown-haired woman wearing a dress, was found dead at the school with a self-inflicted wound. Authorities said they are working to determine a motive.

3️⃣ Flight restrictions

The FAA has halted all flights to and from El Paso, Texas, and an area of southern New Mexico for 10 days due to unspecified security concerns. According to the agency’s website, the pause over El Paso and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, is due to “special security reasons,” but provided no further explanation. El Paso International Airport, which issued a notice late Tuesday, said all commercial, cargo and general aviation flights would be grounded until February 20. The FAA said pilots who violate the restriction could be intercepted and detained, and that the US government “may use deadly force” if an aircraft poses an “imminent security threat.”

4️⃣ Pride flag removed

The Trump administration has removed an LGBTQ Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument in New York City — the United States’ first national monument to LGBTQ rights. This comes as the administration moves to alter displays at National Park sites and other cultural institutions to reflect President Donald Trump’s priorities. The iconic gay bar is widely viewed as the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement in the US: It was the site of a 1969 police raid that sparked a fierce backlash from its patrons and led to days of protests and skirmishes between LGBTQ rioters and police. Former President Barack Obama designated the monument in 2016.

5️⃣ Iran

President Trump is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House today, where the two leaders are set to discuss potential military options regarding Iran. A source says Netanyahu plans to present Trump with fresh intelligence on Iran’s military capabilities amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. The upcoming meeting follows a series of high-level exchanges in recent weeks, and after Trump threatened to strike Iran if it refuses to sign a nuclear deal. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have repeatedly said that while Tehran doesn’t want war, it is ready for it.

Breakfast browse

Super Bowl LX ratings

About 125 million people in the US watched the Super Bowl, making it the most-watched program in NBC’s 100-year history, the network said.

Video: Olympian’s on-air confession

In what may be an Olympic first, biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway admitted in a televised interview that he cheated on his girlfriend.

Baby’s first junk food?

Over 70% of tested baby foods are ultraprocessed and full of additives, a new study found.

How AI money is shaping the midterms

AI industry executives are wading into politics, with more than $100 million already pledged by a super PAC to support AI-friendly candidates.

Brain game may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s

A certain type of brain training appears to prevent or delay dementia by some 25% in people older than age 65.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Masked gang blows up armored truck

A brazen robbery targeting an armored security truck in Italy this week unfolded like a scene out of an action movie. See the video.

