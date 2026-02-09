Trump’s growing volatility, smart glasses, deadly scam: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

The disciplined execution of the early months of President Donald Trump’s second term are now a memory. He’s becoming driven by the whiplash of his personal whims, CNN’s Stephen Collinson writes — and it’s putting the world on edge.

2️⃣ Scam turns deadly

The last time Mario Hall spoke to his mom, she taught him how to make pepper steak on a FaceTime call. The next morning, she was shot to death after getting wrapped up in a scheme gone horribly wrong.

3️⃣ Caffeine and aging

No, you don’t have to cut out your caffeine fix to protect your brain against dementia. New research shows that daily coffee or tea is associated with better cognitive health in the long term.

4️⃣ Future of work

Want to understand how artificial intelligence could change your job? This profession has become the ultimate case study for why AI won’t replace human workers in massive numbers.

5️⃣ Shirtless celebration

Austrian snowboarder Benjamin Karl knew exactly what he would do if he won another gold medal at this year’s Winter Olympics. His passionate reaction spread like wildfire.

🙏 Frosty faith: Students from the University of Notre Dame and Michigan Technological University braved freezing temperatures to celebrate Mass in chapels they built out of snow and ice.

🌼 ‘Really surprising’: The flowers that grow on lipstick vines in a certain part of Asia are breaking the rules of evolution. Scientists are intrigued.

