Luigi Mangione’s state murder trial set for June, judge rules

(CNN) — Luigi Mangione’s trial on state charges for the alleged murder of a healthcare chief executive is scheduled to begin in June, three months before he is scheduled to face federal charges.

Judge Gregory Carro accelerated the timeline for Mangione Friday after the Manhattan District Attorney’s office had requested the trial start on July 1.

Last week, after a federal judge set Mangione’s trial for September, the district attorney’s office urged Carro to let them go first. The DA’s office argued the state has a “deep interest” in going to trial first since they led the investigation, interviewed witnesses, and obtained the first indictment.

If the federal trial date is pushed back – which could happen if prosecutors appeal the judge’s ruling that dropped the death penalty – the state trial will then begin on September 8, Carro said.

Mangione’s defense team previously said they needed the time to prepare for the federal case.

Mangione faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious state or federal charges.

As Mangione was leaving the courtroom, he said, “Same trial twice. One plus one equals two. Double jeopardy by any common sense definition”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

