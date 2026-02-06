5 things to know for Feb. 6: Nancy Guthrie, TrumpRX, ICE reforms, Boat strikes, Epstein genetic testing

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

1️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie, has entered its sixth day after she was abducted from her Arizona home. Investigators believe she is still alive, but have not named any suspects in the case. The FBI, now working alongside local authorities, announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her recovery. Nancy Guthrie’s son, Camron, issued a plea Thursday to anyone who may be holding her captive, saying, “We are waiting for contact.” Meanwhile, several media outlets have received ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin for Guthrie’s return. Authorities are working to determine whether the notes are legitimate.

2️⃣ TrumpRX

The Trump administration’s prescription drug platform, TrumpRx.gov, is now live. It aims to connect patients with drugmakers selling certain products to those willing to pay cash and forgo insurance. According to the administration, several popular medications — including the blockbuster obesity drugs Zepbound and Wegovy — are being offered at a discount. “You’re going to see numbers that you’re not going to believe,” President Donald Trump said of the lower drug prices available on the site. Still, it remains unclear how much savings the platform will deliver, as some medications are currently listed at prices comparable to those at local pharmacies.

3️⃣ ICE reforms

The White House said President Trump is willing to consider Democrats’ demands for reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, though some of their proposals are “non-starters.” This comes as Democrats said they will not back a full-year spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security if “dramatic changes” aren’t made to ICE, drawing a firm line as funding for the agency is set to expire next Friday. Already, House Speaker Mike Johnson has rejected two key Democratic demands: banning agents from wearing face masks and requiring judicial search warrants for immigration enforcement operations.

4️⃣ Boat strikes

The US military conducted a strike against another alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, killing two people, according to US Southern Command. At least 119 people have been killed since September in strikes targeting suspected drug boats, part of a Trump administration campaign aimed at curbing narcotics trafficking. The legality of the strikes has come under intense scrutiny as the administration has publicly presented little evidence that those killed in the ongoing operations are affiliates of drug cartels or that each of the vessels had drugs on board.

5️⃣ Epstein genetic testing

The late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein paid for genetic testing in an apparent effort to extend his life, new emails show. Years after his 2008 conviction on prostitution-related charges, Epstein paid for novel tests from a doctor at a leading US hospital and explored creating stem cells central to immunity and healing. An invoice shows the proposed work could have cost more than $190,000, though it is unclear how much he ultimately paid. Epstein also reportedly had discussions with scientists where he mulled using his own genes to seed a new human race. The most recently released emails offer new insight into his ties with prominent genomics researchers and raise questions about how some scientists sought funding from him.

Breakfast browse

Video: Bad Bunny teases upcoming Super Bowl halftime show

The Puerto Rican star said you don’t have to worry about learning the lyrics to his songs before Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show — just have fun.

He bought a 127-year-old bottle of wine. Then, he opened it

What does an 1899 Romanée-Conti wine taste like? This man uncorked history to find out.

From fine wine to freezer juice …

Minute Maid’s frozen juices are being discontinued after 80 years.

Close-up Photographer of the Year announces 2025 winner

A trippy image of a coral, a huge swarm of mayflies and a ravenous spider were among the winners of the Close-up Photographer of the Year award.

What’s going on with bitcoin?

The world’s most famous cryptocurrency fell below $63,000 on Thursday for the first time in 15 months.

And finally…

▶️ What today’s top songs reveal about society

Music data analyst Chris Dalla Riva spoke with CNN about what he discovered after listening to every Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit since the chart debuted in 1958.

