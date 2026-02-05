Super Bowl feast, bathroom privacy, brainy designer: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

Stroke risks rise for women as they age — especially after menopause. A new study suggests this award-winning diet may play a powerful role in decreasing those odds.



5 things

1️⃣ Snack stats

Speaking of food, we all know a Super Bowl spread is almost as important as the big game. See what a winning food table will cost you this year.

2️⃣ Bitcoin blues

The world’s most famous cryptocurrency has tumbled 44% from its peak in October. That decline is actually not unusual — what’s strange is the timing of the four-month slump.

3️⃣ Cause and effect

It’s been one year since the Trump administration dismantled the US Agency for International Development. A new study warns that continued cuts to global aid programs could result in at least 9.4 million additional deaths by 2030, many of them children under five.

4️⃣ Privacy, please

Glass-walled hotel bathrooms were meant to feel chic and modern, but travelers are fed up with awkward eye contact and audible oversharing. A growing movement is demanding doors again.

5️⃣ Tailor-made pick

Versace is a sexy brand. Can a brainy designer leave his mark? See what one of our fashion critics has to say.

Watch this

🏊 Superhuman effort: A 13‑year‑old boy is being praised as a hero after swimming for hours to shore to save his mother and siblings swept out to sea.

Top headlines

Check this out

🐯 Royal reserve: In the 1950s, as many as 3,000 Malaysian tigers roamed that country. Today, just 150 remain. An unlikely champion is working to conserve the disappearing cats.

Quiz time

🪄 Which actor portrayed Draco Malfoy, the Harry Potter character who unexpectedly became a Lunar New Year mascot in China?

﻿A. Daniel Radcliffe

B. Tom Felton

C. Rupert Grint

D. Matthew Lewis

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Tom Felton’s character is popping up in festive displays in the country. Here’s why.

