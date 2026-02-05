Investigators detail new timeline in Nancy Guthrie’s late-night disappearance. Here’s how the evening unfolded

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — As Nancy Guthrie’s family desperately pleads for her safe return, investigators announced Thursday they believe she is still alive – though they have no idea who may have taken her.

It has been five days since Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, was apparently kidnapped, disappearing from her remote Arizona home without her phone or critical medications.

Federal and local investigators have spent days working to recover video footage, analyze DNA and authenticate several potential ransom notes, but have so far received no “proof of life” or identified a suspect – even after Guthrie’s children shared a public appeal to possible captors.

The FBI ﻿on Thursday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Guthrie’s recovery or an arrest and conviction in her disappearance.

Here is what we know about how the apparent kidnapping and investigation have played out.

A Saturday evening supper

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her family the evening before her disappearance, when she joined relatives for dinner and game night near her Tucson-area home.

Guthrie took an Uber to her daughter Annie’s home around 5:32 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, Nanos said. Detectives have since interviewed the Uber driver as part of the investigation, he added.

After dinner, family members dropped Guthrie back at her home, which lies in a secluded, cactus-dotted community in the Catalina Foothills.

Guthrie’s garage door opened at approximately 9:48 p.m. and closed at 9:50 p.m., the sheriff said.

“It is that time we assume that Nancy’s home and probably going to bed,” Nanos added.

A series of unusual overnight events

What happened in the late-night hours between Guthrie’s return home and her disappearance still remains shrouded in mystery. But a few small pieces of evidence may offer insight into when she may have been taken.

At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, a few hours after Guthrie is believed to have come home, her doorbell camera was disconnected, according to Nanos. Though he confirmed it was removed, he said “we’re not confirming that any cameras were smashed or destroyed around the house.”

About 25 minutes later, at 2:12 a.m., surveillance camera software detected movement, Nanos said. But in a crucial loss for investigators, the camera did not retain footage of the event. The camera owner did not have a subscription that would allow the software to save it, he said.

The sheriff initially said the camera detected a person, but later clarified it could have been an animal.

Guthrie’s pacemaker app data shows it disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m.﻿, Nanos said.

Guthrie’s cellphone was left behind at the home, a detail which may help narrow down the timeline for investigators, CNN Senior Law Enforcement Analyst Andrew McCabe said on “News Central” Wednesday.

“Likely, she was taken far enough away from (her phone) that the connection cut off. That could give us an indication of the moment she was taken from the home,” McCabe said.

It was not until later Sunday morning, after Guthrie was uncharacteristically absent from church, that a friend called her family to check in on her. When relatives checked on Guthrie at 11:56 a.m., they found she wasn’t home, authorities said.

Relatives called 911 at 12:03 p.m. to report her missing, and Pima County Sheriff’s Office patrols arrived at her home by 12:15 p.m., the sheriff said.

Guthrie’s blood found on her porch

As investigators scoured the scene, they found blood on the front porch, which was later confirmed to be Guthrie’s, Nanos said, describing it as “minimal.”

“There’s still more items that have been submitted. We just haven’t got them back yet,” the sheriff said. “In the meantime, we’re not just sitting on our haunches waiting. We do have a number of leads coming in.”

Nanos addressed reports that there had been signs of forced entry at the home. He declined to confirm the detail but did not rule it out.

“I have no clue where that comes from,” Nanos said. “We have been very consistent — we are not discussing that at all, whether it’s forced entry or not forced entry.”

Media receives several ransom notes

At least three potential ransom notes have been reportedly sent to media outlets this week, but the FBI says it has not been able to confirm their authenticity and the family has not received additional contact from potential ransomers.

At least three different media outlets — TMZ and CNN Tucson affiliates KOLD and KGUN — report they received ransom notes earlier this week demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin for Guthrie’s safe return.

There have been no additional demands beyond the original notes and no confirmation that Guthrie is being held, according to Heith Janke, the FBI special agent in charge.

An “imposter ransom demand” was identified by authorities, and an arrest has been made in connection to the request, according to Janke. A criminal complaint is expected to be presented to a judge later Thursday.

“There has been no proof of life,” Janke said. “They’re still waiting for communication.”

One of the letters included two deadlines, including a first deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday and a second deadline for next Monday, Janke said. Authorities did not clarify what time zone the deadlines would fall under.

Investigators are “trying to actually get a proof of life that we can verify,” he added. “The family wants to be contacted. They know time is of the essence.”

“If those that may have Nancy are watching this, the family is ready to talk, get proof of life, because there has been no contact after that ransom note went to the media,” Janke said.

A heartbreaking family plea

Savannah Guthrie, alongside her siblings Annie and Camron, shared a wrenchingly emotional video Wednesday night, saying, “The light is missing from our lives.”

The children acknowledged that they have seen reports of ransom notes and appeared to make a direct plea to potential ransomers.

“We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

She said her mother is in “constant pain” and needs her medication to survive.

Savannah Guthrie, who has bowed out of hosting NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage in light of the disappearance, spoke directly to her mother in the video.

“Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere,” she said. “We will not rest – your children will not rest – until we are together again.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess, Alaa Elassar and Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this report.