Famous names in Epstein files, cheaper snacks, sled dog racing: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Famous names

The major headlines from the latest dump of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein focus on President Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, among others. Their names are sprinkled throughout the documents — even after heavy redactions.

2️⃣ Ditching ICE

The backlash against Immigration and Customs Enforcement has expanded beyond US borders, with companies in other countries taking action to distance themselves from the embattled agency.

3️⃣ Arming the Taliban

CNN’s Ivan Watson investigates how an insurgency fueled by the American weapons left behind in Afghanistan might compromise the Trump administration’s plans to access valuable rare earths in Pakistan.

4️⃣ Cheaper snacks

PepsiCo is cutting the price of Doritos, Lays and Cheetos in response to customer complaints that they’re too expensive. It comes just in time for the Super Bowl, one of the biggest days for buying snacks.

5️⃣ Fun and furry

Despite not being part of the Winter Olympics, the sport of sled dog racing just keeps mushing along. ➕ Lindsey Vonn plans to compete despite ACL injury.

Watch this

🥶 Arctic plunge: People in Moscow jumped into icy water when it was 4 degrees below Fahrenheit outside. The trend — called ice floating — gained popularity in Scandinavia. Watch their reactions.

Check this out

⛪ Too many tourists: Local officials in an Italian village are restricting access to an Instagram-famous church to ease pressure on residents and encourage visitors to stay longer.

Quiz time

🏰 Disney just named Josh D’Amaro as its new CEO. Whom is he replacing?

A. Bob Iger

B. Michael Eisner

C. Bob Chapek

D. James Gorman

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: A. D’Amaro, who leads Disney’s hugely successful parks division, will succeed Iger as the company’s next chief executive officer.

