5 things to know for Feb. 2: Government shutdown, Grammy Awards, Epstein files, Immigration protests, Bomb cyclone aftermath

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his burrow today to predict whether we’re in for an early spring or six more weeks of winter. But take it lightly — the famed rodent is only right about 40% of the time.

1️⃣ Government shutdown

A partial government shutdown is underway, and lawmakers are racing to limit its impact. The shutdown began Saturday and is expected to last until at least Tuesday, when the House is set to hold critical votes on a group of bills to fund the federal government. The proposed package would fund most departments through September but provide only a two-week extension for Homeland Security as lawmakers discuss potential reforms to federal immigration enforcement. Even a brief shutdown is already taking a toll: more than 10,000 FAA employees will be furloughed, and air traffic controllers will be required to work without pay until the government reopens.

2️⃣ Grammy Awards

The music industry’s biggest stars gathered Sunday in Los Angeles for the 68th Grammy Awards. Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny took home the top prize, album of the year, for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos).” He opened his acceptance speech with a declaration of “ICE out,” which drew a lengthy round of applause before criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Rapper Kendrick Lamar was another major winner, taking home the most awards of the night, including record of the year for “Luther” featuring SZA. The winner of best new artist was Olivia Dean, whose summertime hit “Man I Need” went viral online.

3️⃣ Epstein files

President Donald Trump responded to a jab Sunday by Grammys host Trevor Noah regarding his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close,” Trump posted on social media today. On Friday, the Justice Department released more than 3 million Epstein-related documents, which reference Trump more than 1,000 times, along with other prominent figures. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche signaled on CNN Sunday that the DOJ will not pursue new charges related to the Epstein case.

4️⃣ Immigration protests

Massive protests took place across the US over the weekend, with demonstrators calling for ICE agents to leave their cities. The rallies and marches came after a nationwide strike on Friday prompted a shutdown of schools, workplaces and businesses from coast to coast. Many people continue to voice their solidarity with Minneapolis, where the deadly shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good have transformed the national conversation on immigration enforcement and appear to have driven a tone shift from the White House in recent days. Some top Republicans are also encouraging the administration to shift its strategy, warning that the optics of ongoing protests and violence in Minneapolis and other cities could backfire on the party.

5️⃣ Bomb cyclone aftermath

Severe cold is gripping much of the southeastern US as a powerful bomb cyclone moves out to sea. Brutally low temperatures are expected to persist through much of the week, making travel on unplowed roads dangerous. Several Florida cities set record-low temperatures on Sunday, which caused some iguanas to temporarily lose muscle control and fall from trees. In South Carolina, several beaches received more snow from the storm than many Western cities have seen all winter. Meanwhile, authorities in North Carolina are urging residents to stay home, as the storm has been blamed for more than 1,000 traffic accidents, including two fatalities in the state.

Gaza’s Rafah crossing opens

Israel has authorized the partial reopening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt after nearly two years of closure, according to an Israeli security official, allowing a small number of Palestinians to enter and leave the war-torn enclave.

Kennedy Center will close for two-year renovation

The Kennedy Center will close in July for roughly two years for renovations as the nation’s top arts institution faces widespread cancellations.

‘Melania’ documentary has slow start at box office

Amazon is touting “Melania” as a box office success, though the film still has a long way to go to break even.

The quest to ‘improve the future of mankind’

This engineer developed a method to make regenerative tissue, bringing hope to breast cancer survivors around the world.

Why we crave intimacy

That feeling of being known by someone, without saying a word? That’s intimacy, and a new book from Dr. Justin Garcia says it’s oxygen for your relationships.

Astronauts share their favorite space films

CNN asked retired astronauts about their favorite space movies — and the lineup is nothing short of stellar.

▶️ Teen sets new record for fastest mile by a junior athlete

A 16-year-old from New Zealand has set a new world record for the fastest mile run by an athlete under 18. Prepare to be impressed.

