What it’s like in Minneapolis, robot restaurant, matchmaking bodyguard: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ ‘Like a war zone’

Simple everyday things like driving to work or shopping at the grocery store suddenly bring fear and anxiety. Minneapolis residents shared what it’s like to live in the middle of an immigration crackdown.

2️⃣ VA concerns

The Department of Veterans Affairs imposed a near-total ban on abortion with a new rule quietly published on New Year’s Eve. Doctors and veterans fear that will put women’s lives at risk.

3️⃣ Taking their time

In September, when the Supreme Court agreed to hear a dispute over President Donald Trump’s billion-dollar tariffs, there seemed to be a sense of urgency. Several months later, everyone is still waiting on a ruling.

4️⃣ A shift in strategy

After a splashy move from Sotheby’s, another auction house is upgrading to a museum-worthy space in New York. But with brick-and-mortar galleries closing, the art market is still showing distress signals.

5️⃣ Chemistry and connection

Carrin Schottler was visiting the Tower of London in 1994 when a guy in the tour group caught her eye. She almost let the handsome stranger walk out of her life for good. Then a royal bodyguard intervened.

Watch this

🤖 The future of cooking? This chef doesn’t eat, sleep or take breaks — because the entire restaurant is run by robots. They know how to make more than 100 dishes. See how they work.

Top headlines

Check this out

🚄 Think fast! Drivers of high-speed trains have to make critical decisions with hundreds of passengers on board. Here’s what it’s like at 186 mph.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🇦🇺 AI on an Australian travel company’s website sent tourists to a nonexistent place. Where was it?

A. Hot springs

B. Kangaroo farm

C. Secluded beach

D. Tropical rainforest

🧠 Quiz answer: A. A now-deleted post recommended “tranquil” hot springs in northern Tasmania that don’t actually exist.

