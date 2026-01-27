1 person in critical condition after shooting involving Border Patrol agent in Arizona

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

(CNN) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting involving a US Border Patrol agent in Arizona near the US-Mexico border, officials said.

The FBI requested the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s help to lead the use-of-force investigation involving the agent and is conducting a parallel investigation, the department said in a news release.

“We ask the community to remain patient and understanding as this investigation moves forward,” Pima County Sheriff’s Department. “PCSD will thoroughly examine all aspects of the incident, however, these investigations are complex and require time.”

Arivaca, where the shooting happened, is home to about 600 residents and is located an hour south of Tucson, near the US-Mexico border.

CNN has reached out to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, US Customs and Border Protection and FBI Phoenix for more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.