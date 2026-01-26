5 things to know for Jan. 26: Minneapolis shooting, Winter storm, Government shutdown, Trump-NATO, Super Bowl



The American Academy of Pediatrics released its updated recommendations for childhood vaccines today. This year’s routine revision is significant because more states and doctors are relying on it instead of a controversial new schedule from the CDC.

1️⃣ Minneapolis shooting

The death of a second Minneapolis resident at the hands of federal immigration agents is deepening outrage over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Two federal court hearings are set to take place today, including one on whether to temporarily halt the crackdown in Minnesota. Federal officials have declined to provide critical details substantiating their claim that an agent shot ICU nurse Alex Pretti in self-defense. At least two agents involved appeared to have worn body cameras, suggesting there could be more footage that hasn’t been made public yet. CNN’s Stephen Collinson writes that the surge of federal forces to Minneapolis is testing long-held understandings of constitutional rights.

2️⃣ Winter storm

The impact of this weekend’s winter storm will be felt for days, weeks and even months. Nearly 90 million people are under extreme cold watches or warnings, raising fears for those without shelter or power for days. The storm dumped snow and ice across a wide swath of the US, knocking out power and killing at least 11 people. More than 800,000 people are still without power. Sunday was the worst day for flight cancellations since the pandemic. Over 19,000 flights were canceled and schools in major cities have canceled classes or moved to remote learning today.

3️⃣ Government shutdown

The chance of a partial federal government shutdown is growing as Senate Democrats fall in line behind a commitment to reject a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Hours after the latest deadly shooting by a federal officer in Minneapolis, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Democrats won’t provide a key package the 60 votes it needs to advance if it includes the current DHS funding measure, which he called “woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement).” ICE is part of DHS. The deadline to fund the federal government is midnight on Friday.

4️⃣ Trump-NATO

President Donald Trump praised British troops on Saturday after sustained outrage over comments he recently made downplaying the sacrifices of NATO forces in Afghanistan. “The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The NATO alliance has already been strained by the president’s threats to seize control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, another NATO member.

5️⃣ Super Bowl

Let’s party like it’s 2015: The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet up in the Super Bowl once again after winning their conference title games on Sunday. The Seahawks survived a last-gasp effort from the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC conference title game. And the Patriots made the plays they needed in snowy and windy conditions to defeat the Denver Broncos. Super Bowl LX kicks off in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February 8.

Death-defying climb live on Netflix

Alex Honnold became the first known climber to free solo Taipei 101, one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers. He ascended on Sunday without ropes or safety nets — just his bare hands and a chalk bag to help with grip.

Gold rush

Good news: gold is experiencing a historic rally with prices surging beyond $5,000 per ounce for the first time. The bad news is what’s driving the increase.

Why fiber is the next big thing

Move over, protein. Fiber is on pace to be the next “it” nutrient of the year.

Melania Trump on the big screen

The first lady and Amazon MGM Studios face a high-stakes test this week with the release of the “Melania” documentary: Will the multimillion-dollar investment pay off?

Radical photos of love and sex

Nan Goldin’s intimate snapshots, published in 1986, became one of the most influential photo books ever made. Here’s why they still matter today.

▶️ Power out? Here’s how to stay warm (and safe)

Don’t forget these simple tips if you’ve lost power to your home. Click here to watch.

