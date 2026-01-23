Bad Bunny Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of musician Bad Bunny.

Personal

Birth date: March 10, 1994

Birth place: Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Birth name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio

Father: Tito Martínez, truck driver

Mother: Lysaurie Ocasio, English teacher

Education: University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo

Other Facts

Derived the name Bad Bunny from a childhood photograph of him grudgingly dressed as a rabbit.

Puerto Rican music producer DJ Luian signed Bad Bunny to his Hear This Music label in 2016 after discovering his music on SoundCloud.

Has appeared in numerous films, including “Bullet Train” and “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Is a big wrestling fan and made his WWE debut in 2021.

Nominated for 16 Grammy Awards and won three.

His album “Un Verano Sin Ti” received a Grammy nomination for album of the year, making him the first artist to score an album of the year nomination for an album completely in Spanish.

Timeline

2016 – Releases his hit single “Soy Peor.”

December 24, 2018 – Releases his debut album “X 100PRE.”

June 28, 2019 – Bad Bunny and J Balvin release the joint album “Oasis.”

February 2, 2020 – Makes an appearance during Shakira’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance. Shakira co-headlined the show with Jennifer Lopez.

February 29, 2020 – Releases his second solo album “YHLQMDLG.” He wins the Grammy Award for best Latin pop or urban album at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021.

November 27, 2020 – Releases the album “El Último Tour Del Mundo.” He wins the Grammy Award for best música urbana album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022.

February 20, 2021 – Makes his debut appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) as the musical guest.

May 6, 2022 – Releases the album “Un Verano Sin Ti.” He wins the Grammy Award for best música urbana album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023.

October 21, 2023 – Is the host and musical guest on SNL. This is his first time hosting.

February 15, 2024 – Announced as a co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth. The Met Gala takes place on May 6.

July 11, 2025 – His two-month, 30-date concert run in Puerto Rico kicks off. The first nine performances are open only to island residents. The residency generates an estimated $200 million in economic impact.

September 28, 2025 – The NFL announces Bad Bunny will be the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer.

