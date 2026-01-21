5 things to know for Jan. 21: Greenland takeover, Usha Vance pregnancy, Immigration crackdown, Train crashes, Amazon prices

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A powerful winter storm is poised to hammer the eastern half of the US with heavy snow and dangerous ice later this week. Fueled by a brutal Arctic blast, it’s also set to deliver the season’s coldest air yet to millions of Americans.

1️⃣ Greenland takeover

President Donald Trump is expected to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, today. His trip was delayed on Tuesday after a technical issue forced Air Force One to turn back to the US shortly after takeoff. In Davos, Trump is set to face world leaders who are pushing back against his threats to take Greenland. Sources tell CNN that European leaders are weighing possible off-ramps to appease Trump, including an expanded military presence in Greenland, new commercial and economic agreements, and restrictions on Chinese investments in the territory. Trump, however, has warned that there is no turning back on his pursuit to take the island.

2️⃣ Usha Vance pregnancy

Second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance are expecting a baby this summer, the couple announced Tuesday. “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” they said in a joint statement posted to social media. The pregnancy marks the first time a sitting second lady has had a baby while in office, though it’s not without precedent for first ladies. Usha Vance, 40, left her job as a high-profile public lawyer when her husband became President Trump’s second in command, and she has appeared frequently by his side over the course of his first year in office.

3️⃣ Immigration crackdown

The Trump administration is accusing Minnesota’s Democratic leaders of blocking their attempts to carry out immigration enforcement. On Tuesday, the Justice Department issued subpoenas to at least five top Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. The subpoenas are part of an investigation into whether state and local officials obstructed federal immigration enforcement efforts, sources say. This comes as President Trump has raised the prospect of deploying a military presence to Minnesota under the Insurrection Act — an extraordinary step that would almost certainly face immediate legal challenges.

4️⃣ Train crashes

A second rail disaster has rocked Spain, following a deadly high-speed train crash that killed dozens just days ago. On Tuesday, a commuter train derailed in Gelida, near Barcelona, killing the driver and injuring 37 people. The derailment was caused when a retaining wall fell onto the tracks following heavy rains, local officials said. The incident occurred two ⁠days after two high-speed trains collided near Adamuz in the southern Córdoba province, killing 41 people. Both incidents remain under investigation.

5️⃣ Amazon prices

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says that tariffs implemented under President Trump may be contributing to higher prices on some Amazon orders. Like many retailers, Amazon and its third-party sellers stocked up on inventory ahead of last spring’s tariff rollout, but that inventory ran out by the fall, Jassy said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday. Jassy said that some sellers are passing higher costs on to consumers, while others are absorbing them or taking a mixed approach. Walmart, Target and Home Depot have also warned that tariffs are translating into steeper prices for shoppers.

