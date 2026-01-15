Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act over Minneapolis protests. Here’s the latest

By Karina Tsui, Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Tensions flared in Minneapolis again Thursday in the wake of a second shooting by a federal immigration officer in just one week, as President Donald Trump threatened to invoke a centuries-old law that would allow the deployment of US troops to Minnesota.

Heated clashes between protesters and law enforcement were seen several times outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building as federal officers in tactical gear deployed tear gas and percussion grenades to try to disperse crowds.

State and local leaders have urged the community to remain calm.

Here’s what else to know:

Another ICE-involved shooting: Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan national, was shot and injured by an ICE agent on Wednesday after he resisted arrest and started to “violently assault” the agent, according to federal officials. The Department of Homeland Security said two other Venezuelans were also detained after they attacked the agent with a shovel and broomstick while he was trying to arrest Sosa-Celis. All three men are living in the US illegally, according to officials.

Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan national, was shot and injured by an ICE agent on Wednesday after he resisted arrest and started to "violently assault" the agent, according to federal officials. The Department of Homeland Security said two other Venezuelans were also detained after they attacked the agent with a shovel and broomstick while he was trying to arrest Sosa-Celis. All three men are living in the US illegally, according to officials.

Renee Good: More than a week has passed since an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good. Her family's lawyers are demanding that all evidence tied to her death, including Good's car, cellphone video, dashcam video and communications between agents, be preserved as part of a civil investigation that could lead to a lawsuit. A new incident report from the Minneapolis Fire Department details how Good was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in her upper body.

Recent arrests: Several protesters have been arrested this week at anti-ICE demonstrations, federal officials said. Some protesters were taken into custody on Thursday during clashes outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, US Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino told Fox News. On Wednesday, an armed protester was arrested for assaulting officers, DHS said in an X post. CNN has reached out to officials for more information.

Insurrection Act : Trump raised the prospect of invoking the centuries-old law, which would allow the deployment of US troops to Minnesota. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it is a "tool at the president's disposal" and Trump's warning "spoke very loud and clear to Democrats across this country." The president previously threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in response to anti-ICE protests in Portland last fall and, in 2020, he threatened to use the act to quell protests after George Floyd was killed.

Legal battle: Teresa Nelson, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, called Trump's Insurrection Act threats "unnecessary, dangerous and wrong." The organization also filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government Thursday, claiming immigration agents violated US citizens' Fourth Amendment rights.

Twin cities on alert: Federal agents pulled over two vans of students and staff on their way to school in St. Paul, Minnesota, in separate incidents this week, a school district spokesperson said. Starting next week, students "who do not feel comfortable coming to school" can participate in virtual learning, Saint Paul Public Schools said in a Facebook post.

CNN’s Kelly McCleary, Danya Gainor, Holly Yan, Samantha Waldenberg and Elise Hammond contributed to this report.