Tackling affordability, ICE polling, the smell of fear: Catch up on the day’s stories

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! About half of Americans think Immigration and Customs Enforcement is making cities less safe, a new CNN poll found. Just 26% say they view the shooting of Renee Good as an appropriate use of force.

With affordability at the top of his domestic agenda for 2026, President Donald Trump unveiled a series of proposals aimed at making Americans’ cost of living less costly. His plans focus on two major burdens. Will they work?

Microsoft plans to pay higher electricity bills in areas where it’s building data centers in an effort to prevent prices from rising for local residents. It’s a big concern as the tech industry expands AI infrastructure across the US.

It’s not just a myth — horses really can smell fear in people. Researchers collected odor samples from the armpits of human study participants and then observed how the animals behaved.

Lily Zhang just became the first female player to top the Major League Table Tennis power rankings. Her success can all be traced back to spending time at a laundromat when she was a little kid.

Having spent much of her life in California, Arabella Carey Adolfsson decided to move to Sweden in search of a new adventure. She wasn’t quite prepared for the quiet life.

💅 Nailed it! With the help of an app, a new press-on nail system can switch between more than 400 colors. See how it works.

📸 ‘So powerful’: Forty years ago, photographer Richard Avedon captured the forgotten workforce in the western US. Today, his portraits are on display again for a new generation.

👗 Selena Gomez wowed the Golden Globes in this custom Chanel gown. How long did it take to make?

A. 16 hours

B. 125 hours

C. 244 hours

D. 320 hours

