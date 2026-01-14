Skip to Content
Person shot by federal law enforcement officer in Minneapolis after resisting arrest and ‘violent assault,’ DHS says

Published 6:59 pm

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — A person was shot by a federal law enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening after resisting arrest and “violently assaulting” an officer, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement, as the city is still reeling in the aftermath of last week’s fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

“We are aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement in North Minneapolis. We are working to confirm additional details,” a city spokesperson said in an email to CNN Wednesday evening.

CNN has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

