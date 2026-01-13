Surviving teacher pressed on safety at Robb Elementary School before massacre

By Shimon Prokupecz, Matthew J. Friedman, Rachel Clarke, CNN

(CNN) — Former teacher Arnulfo Reyes was questioned repeatedly in court Tuesday about how doors were left open at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before a gunman entered in May 2022 and killed 21 children and teachers.

Reyes, the only survivor in his classroom, and called to testify by prosecutors who have accused former school district police officer Adrian Gonzales of failing to do enough to stop or delay the shooter.

The attack remains one of the deadliest US school shootings, a continuing scourge that has spurred security measures in classrooms across America.

Gonzales has pleaded not guilty to 29 charges of endangering or abandoning a child. Prosecutors allege he was told where the shooter was heading and had enough time to act.

Defense attorney Nico LaHood had Reyes confirm that the door to his classroom was not locked on the day of the massacre, when Reyes saw sheetrock flying amid gunfire and told his students to hide.

“Hiding the kids isn’t as effective if that door is not locked,” LaHood said, then asking Reyes: “The fact that the door was not locked had an effect on the gunman entering the room?”

“Yes,” Reyes replied.

LaHood also questioned how well the children were hidden in Room 111. They were underneath tables, but unlike in the classroom next door, there were no curtains around the table edges to shield them from view, he said, and Reyes agreed.

Teachers testified earlier in the trial that some rooms had curtains on the tables around the edges to cover supplies stored there.

Reyes said the lights were off in the room and the children went where they were trained to go.

Reyes testified Monday that “a black shadow” holding a gun entered his classroom and shot him, then all the children hiding under furniture.

Eleven students were killed in Reyes’ classroom and eight more in a connected classroom. Two teachers died after being shot in the next-door classroom. Ten of their students survived the massacre. It took 77 minutes for the gunman to be stopped by the hundreds of law enforcement officers who converged on the scene after he entered the school.

Reyes has pictures of all the students who were killed on the fence outside his home in Uvalde. On Monday, he looked at photos displayed in court of those who died and the 10 who survived, naming each for the jury.

