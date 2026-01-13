5 things to know for Jan. 13: Tariffs, ICE operations, Transgender athletes, Synagogue fire, Havana Syndrome

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Wall Street rallied on Monday as investors appeared to shrug off the Justice Department’s investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Still, experts warn that the criminal probe may unsettle stocks and spark volatility.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Tariffs

President Donald Trump said countries that do business with Iran will face a new 25% tariff, a move aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran amid a wave of anti-government protests. The announcement could mean goods from China — a major trading partner of both Iran and the US — would be significantly more expensive to import. The tariffs could also deal a major blow to India, which is already reeling from existing American levies. At the same time, Trump has floated the possibility of US military intervention to “rescue” anti-government protesters in Iran, hundreds of whom have been killed. A communications shutdown imposed by authorities on Thursday has largely cut Iranians off from the outside world, further isolating the country during the unrest.

2️⃣ ICE operations

Minnesota and Illinois are suing the Trump administration over the president’s unprecedented immigration operations. “We have watched in horror as unchecked federal agents have aggressively assaulted and terrorized our communities and neighborhoods in Illinois, undermining Constitutional rights and threatening public safety,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement Monday. “This has to stop; it just has to stop,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit. Both Minnesota and Illinois are seeking an injunction to halt ICE operations in their states as officials criticize stepped-up enforcement actions in Democratic strongholds like Chicago and the Twin Cities.

3️⃣ Transgender athletes

The Supreme Court will hear two cases today examining whether states can bar transgender women from competing on female sports teams. It is one of the most closely watched disputes of the justices’ current term, centering on whether the restrictions violate federal anti-bias statutes or the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection. This comes as President Trump has moved to punish institutions that are inclusive of trans athletes — in some cases by threatening their federal funding. Opponents argue that transgender women retain unfair physical advantages after puberty that would deprive cisgender women of opportunities to succeed. Trans athletes and advocates, in turn, point to a lack of consistent, conclusive research to support this claim.

4️⃣ Synagogue fire

Authorities have arrested a suspect who confessed to setting fire to a prominent Jackson, Mississippi, synagogue because of its “Jewish ties.” The suspect allegedly ignited Beth Israel Congregation — the state’s largest and oldest Jewish house of worship — early Saturday using gasoline, causing heavy damage to the structure, according to the FBI. Prosecutors say the arsonist could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged. Federal, state and local authorities are investigating, following a troubling rise in antisemitic attacks in recent years.

5️⃣ Havana Syndrome

The Defense Department has spent over a year testing a device purchased in an undercover operation that some investigators believe could be behind a series of mysterious ailments affecting US spies, diplomats, and troops — commonly known as Havana Syndrome. Sources say the device was purchased for millions of dollars in the waning days of the Biden administration. The device produces pulsed radio waves, a source said, which some officials and academics have speculated for years could be the cause of the incidents. The illnesses first emerged in 2016, when US diplomats in Havana, Cuba, reported vertigo, severe headaches and other signs of head trauma. In subsequent years, cases have been reported worldwide.

