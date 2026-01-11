Hundreds of immigration officers headed to Minneapolis as tensions between federal and local officials flare amid protests

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — Hundreds of Border Patrol officers are mobilizing to bolster the president’s crackdown on immigration in snowy Minneapolis, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday, as tensions between federal law enforcement and local counterparts flare after an ICE-involved shooting last week left a mother of three dead.

Videos of the incident are still emerging, and there’s more to be learned, but the surge is the latest development in the monthslong spat between the Democratic-led city and the federal government after President Donald Trump first ramped up operations against Somali Minnesotans in December.

Officials in the North Star State have continued to echo each other’s calls for immigration officials to cooperate with local law enforcement and leave – which has prompted biting rhetoric in return from federal officials.

After a weekend fraught with high-level name calling, new shooting videos surfacing and widespread protests, here’s the latest.

New video shows minutes before Renee Good was fatally shot

On Saturday, DHS posted a new video on X showing the three minutes and 30 seconds that preceded an ICE agent’s gunfire, which struck and killed Minnesota woman Renee Good on Wednesday.

The new video shows Good’s vehicle — a maroon Honda Pilot — partially blocking the street. Several vehicles that stopped behind her appear to belong to federal agents, based on activity observed in other videos.

In its post, DHS claimed, without providing evidence, Good was “stalking and impeding a law enforcement operation over the course of the morning.”

Several vehicles pass Good’s car during the video. About 40 seconds into the clip, the camera focuses on Good moving in her vehicle as the sound of honking can be heard, but it’s unclear where the honking is coming from.

Three minutes in, law enforcement sirens go off and there are more car horns. At 3:11, two vehicles pass Good’s car. A truck that appears to belong to a federal agent pulls up perpendicular to Good, and agents get out of the vehicle. Good appears to be motioning to them with her hands.

The agents then exit the vehicle and the video cuts off right before the deadly shooting.

DHS’ post came the day after CNN obtained cellphone video of the interaction captured by the agent who fired at Good, Jonathan Ross.

Ross’s video does not show if the SUV made contact with him, as the camera angle jerks up to the sky. An earlier video shot by a bystander shows the SUV may have made contact as it lurches forward, and he moves to the side.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Ross’s video backs up what the agency has said – that the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

The shooting itself is not visible, but three gunshots are heard as the phone in his hand jostles further and then is facing the house behind Ross.

Conflict between local and federal officials reach new heights

Tensions trickled onto the national stage Sunday morning as Noem called on officials in Minnesota to “grow up,” following their complaints that federal agencies aren’t cooperating with state and local officials investigating Good’s killing.

Noem homed in on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who she said have politicized the shooting and encouraged “destruction” and “violence” in the city.

“They’ve extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation on the ground in their city. They have inflamed the public. They have encouraged the kind of destruction and violence that we have seen in Minneapolis the last several days,” Noem said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

“I would encourage them to grow up, get some maturity, act like people who are responsible, who want people to be safe, and the right thing be done,” she said.

Moments later, Frey strongly condemned the incident to CNN’s Jake Tapper and urged ICE officers to get out of Minneapolis.

“She’s calling Minneapolis this dystopian hellhole. You know how many shootings we’ve had so far this year? Two, and one of them was ICE,” Frey told Tapper.

Frey doubled down on his assertion that the officer who shot Good was “a federal agent recklessly using power that ended up in somebody dying.”

“Am I biased in this? Of course. I’m biased, because I got two eyes. Anybody can see these videos, anybody can see that this victim is not a domestic terrorist,” Frey said.

The mayor called for an independent investigation into the shooting. The Justice Department has blocked state investigators from participating in the probe.

In DC, Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said the federal government is stoking “chaos” with its heavy-handed immigration enforcement efforts in the wake of last week’s shooting death of a US citizen.

“What we have seen in Minneapolis is ICE agents oftentimes jumping out of their cars. These are unmarked cars. Oftentimes they’re wearing a mask,” Omar said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “What they are doing is creating confusion, chaos, trying to intimidate people from being able to exercise their regular, normal activities that they would.”

Omar, accompanied by fellow Minnesota Democratic congressmembers, said she was denied access to the ICE facility in her state on Saturday morning after being inside briefly.

Noem issued a directive on Thursday barring lawmakers from visiting detention facilities without a week’s notice, McLaughlin said in a statement, due to “escalating riots and political violence targeting buildings and facilities used by ICE.”

The DHS secretary acted to “ensure adequate protection for Members of Congress, congressional staff, detainees, and ICE employees alike,” McLaughlin said in Sunday’s statement.

Nationwide anti-ICE protests erupt over the weekend

As outrage has grown following Good’s death, more than 1,000 demonstrations were planned across the United States over the weekend in protest of the Trump administration’s surge of immigration action in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

Saturday’s massive protest in the Twin Cities took many shapes throughout the day, starting at Powderhorn Park, a historic spot for demonstrations, known as the prime gathering place for the 2020 George Floyd protests. After marching through a Minneapolis neighborhood, the crowd of thousands gathered on the street where Good was fatally shot.

At the site that has become the center of furious debate over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, snow flurries fell on Minnesotans sharing warm drinks and blankets as they chanted for justice in their state.

On the other side of the country in Los Angeles, a police helicopter’s search light beamed down on protesters on Alameda Street, who were outfitted with upside-down American flags and handmade anti-ICE posters.

The street was also the site of clashes between protesters and police in June last year, when crowds gathered to rally against immigration raids and Trump’s deployment of the National Guard.

With signs declaring, “The Trump Fascist Regime MUST GO NOW!!” And “WAKE UP AMERICA,” protesters marched in front of the White House despite the steady rain across the capital.

One protester, Claudia Schur, joined the march to share her grievances against several Trump administration actions.

“There’s no rules anymore, no shame, no integrity,” Schur said while holding a sign that said, “ICE Out.” “It’s just a country I can’t even, I can’t, I don’t recognize.”

Julia Doherty — who marched alongside Schur — said she’s concerned about the polarization among Americans.

“There’s no sense of community. We’re just so polarized, it’s horrifying,” Doherty said. “And we need to stand up and do whatever we can to, to effect change.”

CNN’s Sylvie Kirsch, Sydney Bishop, Taylor Galgano, Sharif Paget, Kaanita Iyer, Camila DeChalus and Aileen Graef contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.