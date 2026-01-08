5 things to know for Jan. 8: Minneapolis ICE shooting, Oil tankers seized, Venezuela, Food preservatives, Dangers of AI

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The Trump administration is pulling the US out of the bedrock treaty that guides global climate cooperation, becoming the first country to do so. Such an action, if successful, would leave the US out of international climate change talks.

1️⃣ Minneapolis ICE shooting

An ICE officer fatally shot a woman in a vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday, prompting widespread grief and outrage over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Trump administration officials said the woman attempted to run over an ICE agent with her vehicle and that the agent fired his gun in self-defense, but state and local officials have disputed that account. The woman was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a US citizen and a mother of three. The shooting came one day after around 2,000 federal agents descended on the Minneapolis area as part of President Trump’s expanded immigration operations nationwide. It also occurred about four blocks from the site where George Floyd was killed in 2020.

2️⃣ Oil tanker seized

US forces boarded and seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker on Wednesday after tracking it across the Atlantic for weeks. The aging vessel, originally called the Bella 1, was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for operating in a “shadow fleet” transporting illicit Iranian oil. Last month, the US Coast Guard attempted to seize the ship near Venezuela while it was under the Guyana flag, but US forces did not board it after the vessel turned around and fled. In a separate operation on Wednesday, the US also seized a tanker called Sophia in international waters near the Caribbean, describing it as a “stateless, sanctioned” vessel engaged in illicit activities.

3️⃣ Venezuela

At least 100 people were killed in the US military operation on Saturday that captured Venezuela’s ousted President Nicolás Maduro, the country’s interior minister said. Maduro has since appeared in a New York federal court, with his next hearing expected in March. Venezuelans are now trying to return to their daily lives, but many are stockpiling food and medicine amid heightened security, with checkpoints and guards seen around key buildings. President Trump has suggested the US could have long-term oversight of Venezuela’s affairs, even as the Senate prepares to vote on a measure that would limit his powers in the country.

4️⃣ Food preservatives

Common food preservatives may be linked to higher risks of cancer and type 2 diabetes, according to new studies. Sodium nitrite, used in processed meats like bacon, ham and deli meats, was tied to a 32% higher risk of prostate cancer, while potassium nitrate was linked to a 22% increase in breast cancer and a 13% rise in all cancers. The World Health Organization has long classified processed meat as a carcinogen, citing a direct link to colon cancer. Sorbates — used in wine, baked goods, cheeses and sauces to prevent mold and bacteria — were associated with a 26% higher risk of breast cancer and a 14% increase in all types of cancers. Another study found that high consumption of common food preservatives was linked to a nearly 50% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

5️⃣ Dangers of AI

Elon Musk’s company xAI is facing criticism for failing to control the misuse of its AI chatbot, Grok. Users have flooded the chatbot with sexualized images of real women after prompting it to “digitally undress” them and place them in suggestive poses. The recent surge in non-consensual “digital undressing” began in December, when many users discovered they could ask Grok to edit images from an X post or thread. The AI-generated images highlight the dangers of AI and social media — especially in combination — without sufficient guardrails. Such content could violate domestic and international laws and put many users, including children, at risk. Musk, who has long criticized censorship, says xAI is taking steps to remove illegal activity.

Breakfast browse

Why are people still playing with Tamagotchis?

Launched by Bandai in 1996, Tamagotchis quickly became a global sensation. Thirty years later, fans remain devoted to the iconic egg-shaped toys.

Video: Man drops engagement ring during proposal

Love was in the air … and so was the ring.

Mountain gorilla gives birth to twins

A mountain gorilla in war-ravaged eastern Congo has welcomed twins. The birth is being described as a major event for the endangered subspecies.

60,000-year-old arrows still contain traces of poison

A new study shows Stone Age arrowheads from South Africa still contain poison, highlighting the skill and strategy of prehistoric hunter-gatherers.

NASA halts spacewalk

NASA postponed a spacewalk scheduled for today due to a “medical concern” with one of its astronauts.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ How this retiree is trying to bring typewriters back

Tom Rehkopf, affectionately known as “Typewriter Tom,” is a repairman on a mission to revive the art of manual typewriting. Watch him transform rusty relics into working wonders.

