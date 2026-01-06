Ohio manhunt, new weight-loss pills, former ‘QAnon Shaman’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

A killer is still on the run a week after shooting a dentist and his wife in their home while the couple’s young children were sleeping. Police hope new video showing a “person of interest” could offer clues that help crack the case.

Somalis in Minnesota say they are facing harassment, threats and empty businesses in the aftermath of day care fraud allegations. The community prides itself on entrepreneurship, close-knit families and rich culture.

Americans can now take Wegovy as a daily pill instead of a weekly injection. This week’s arrival of the new oral option has sparked lots of questions — here’s what you should know.

Sports like soccer and boxing have become a testing ground for China’s rapidly growing humanoid industry. The competitions let companies showcase robotic capabilities and explore real-world applications.

Known for his face paint and bison horns at the January 6 Capitol riot, Jacob Chansley became a symbol of conspiracy culture. After serving prison time and being pardoned by President Donald Trump, he explains why he no longer supports him.

🚔 Smooth move: An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer used a tactical maneuver to pull over a car whose driver appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel. The man told authorities he was exhausted from working long hours.

⚱️ Fascinating find: The oldest known cremation pyre in Africa revealed the remains of a mysterious woman who lived nearly 10,000 years ago.

