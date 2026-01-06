5 things to know for Jan. 6: Capitol riot anniversary, Nicolás Maduro, Immigration, Swiss bar fire, Dual citizenship

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

One person is in custody for allegedly causing property damage at Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio home, including breaking windows. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday and comes amid heightened concern over political violence in the US.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Capitol riot anniversary

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. On that grim day, a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently stormed the historic building in an attempt to stop the counting of electoral votes confirming Joe Biden’s victory. Several chaotic hours of lockdown ensued before the Capitol was secured and Biden’s election was certified. In the aftermath, hundreds of rioters were charged with federal crimes, including assault, seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. The House later voted to impeach Trump — for a second time — charging him with “incitement of insurrection.” Despite facing numerous legal challenges, Trump remained eligible for office and won reelection in 2024.

2️⃣ Nicolás Maduro

Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges Monday in their first court appearance since being captured by US forces in Caracas. At a New York City courthouse, Maduro insisted: “I am still president of my country.” Meanwhile, Maduro ally Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s acting president, even as President Trump has repeatedly asserted that the US is in charge of Venezuela’s transition and has not ruled out broader military intervention if the regime fails to cooperate. Trump has also issued warnings to other governments he deems uncooperative: He said he could take military action in Colombia, told Mexico to get its “act together” on drugs, and said the US “needs Greenland.”

3️⃣ Immigration

About 2,000 federal agents are being deployed to Minneapolis as part of the Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown. This comes as the city grapples with a welfare fraud scandal after a conservative content creator posted a video accusing Somali-run day care centers in Minneapolis of misusing child care funds. In response, the administration froze federal child care funding and stepped up rhetoric targeting the Somali community, whom Trump has previously called “garbage.” The mobilization of federal agents follows Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement on Monday that he will not seek reelection.

4️⃣ Swiss bar fire

The Swiss bar devastated by a deadly fire on New Year’s Eve had not been inspected in five years, local authorities said today. Le Constellation, where 40 people died in the blaze, had not undergone a fire inspection since 2020, according to Nicolas Féraud, the president of the Crans-Montana council. Féraud said the council “bitterly regrets” the lapse and added, “We will shoulder all the responsibility that the justice system attributes to us.” The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

5️⃣ Dual citizenship

Dual citizenship — the ability to be a citizen in two or more countries — has long appealed to travelers and expats. But in recent years, the US and some European countries have moved to tighten the rules. Ohio’s Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno has proposed an “Exclusive Citizenship Act” that would ban Americans from holding any other citizenship. “If you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing,” he said in a statement. Legal experts have called the proposal unconstitutional and unlikely to pass. Meanwhile, a growing number of European nations — including Italy, Portugal and Sweden — have tightened requirements for citizenship by descent and residency, while other countries have cracked down on so-called “golden passport” programs that grant citizenship to big spenders.

Breakfast browse

Samsung’s new phone looks straight out of science fiction

This new phone folds in two places — almost like a brochure — to cram an iPad-sized screen into your pocket.

‘Autofocus’ glasses can change their lenses in real time

A Finnish company is developing smart glasses that feature eye-tracking sensors and lenses that can instantly adjust the prescription.

Anything is possible in luxury car customization

Want your Rolls Royce to match your pet Labrador? Here’s how high-end automakers are turning their clients’ wildest wishes into reality.

From graffiti to grandeur

This man once tagged trains with graffiti. Now he’s responsible for one of the most opulent trains in the world.

What’s next for Nvidia?

AI chip giant Nvidia just laid out what’s next for the tech that made it the world’s most valuable company.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ CNN plays sushi roulette. Who will get the wasabi?

One bite could be sweet … or scorching. See the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.