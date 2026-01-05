Vaccine changes, distracted teens, 2026 movie preview: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine

In a major shift, the Department of Health and Human Services will recommend fewer vaccines for most American children. Experts worry it could lead to a resurgence of preventable diseases.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has a remarkable record of transforming his old dissenting opinions into the new majority view and setting the direction of the law. Yet the more he wins, the testier he gets.

Most schools have policies restricting phone use, but students are finding ways to evade the rules. Research shows they’re spending a significant chunk of the school day on their devices.

Airlines have to juggle staffing challenges and unpredictable weather to keep their flights running on schedule. A new report highlights which ones excel in terms of punctuality.

From “The Odyssey” to “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” CNN’s entertainment team put together a 2026 movie preview. Grab some popcorn and see what’s in store.

🪂 Tangled up: A paratrooper got caught in the field goal netting before the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, but walked away unscathed.

👗 Winter’s sexiest outfit: Once reserved for the privacy of one’s home, intimate apparel is now stepping into everyday wardrobes — at least if celebrities have anything to say about it. Take a look.

