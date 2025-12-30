5 things to know for Dec. 30: CIA drone strike, Store closings, Trump-Netanyahu meeting, Kennedy Center, George Clooney

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

1️⃣ CIA drone strike

The CIA carried out a drone strike earlier this month on a port facility along Venezuela’s coast, sources told CNN, marking the first known US attack on a target inside the country. Analysts say it could signal a major escalation of Trump’s military campaign in the region and further inflame tensions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who the US has been pressuring to step down. Separately, the US military on Monday struck another alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two people. At least 107 people have died in strikes on suspected drug boats as part of an operation the Trump administration has said is aimed at curbing narcotics trafficking.

2️⃣ Store closings

The year 2025 proved to be a brutal one for some US retailers as familiar brands and neighborhood favorites shuttered locations across the country. Forever 21, Party City and Rite Aid were among the well-known brands to close their doors this year. Overall, roughly 8,200 stores closed in 2025 — about 12% more than in 2024, according to Coresight Research. Industry analysts say a combination of slumping consumer confidence, poor finances and shifts in shopping habits has left many aging chains struggling. Some other companies are heading toward bankruptcy as Americans cut back on discretionary spending amid persistent inflation.

3️⃣ Trump-Netanyahu meeting

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Florida on Monday but announced no progress on the next phase of the Gaza peace plan. The second phase of the deal includes Hamas’ disarmament, the beginning of reconstruction in Gaza and the establishment of post-war governance. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump said Hamas will be given “a very short period of time” to disarm, warning that if it does not, other countries backing the ceasefire “will go and wipe them out.” Also on Monday, Netanyahu announced Trump will receive the Israel Prize for Peace, marking the first time the country’s highest civilian excellence honor will be awarded to a non-Israeli citizen.

4️⃣ Kennedy Center

A growing number of artists are cancelling performances at the Kennedy Center after its board of trustees voted to add President Trump’s name to the building. Earlier this month, the board approved renaming the venue from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. In response, several performers have called off their shows: the longtime host of the Kennedy Center’s annual Christmas Eve jazz performance cancelled the gig, and a dance company called off two April performances, among others. The center’s president, Richard Grenell, dismissed the cancellations as “a form of derangement syndrome” in a post to X on Monday.

5️⃣ George Clooney

Actor George Clooney and his family have been granted French citizenship after he previously voiced concern about raising his children in Hollywood. Official government documents listing all new French naturalizations include Clooney — as well as his wife, Amal Clooney, and their 8-year-old twins. In an October interview with Esquire, Clooney said he wants his children to have a normal, private childhood. “I was worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood,” Clooney said. “I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France — they kind of don’t give a sh*t about fame,” he added. France has strict privacy protection laws: photographing someone in a private place or sharing personal information without consent — even for celebrities — is illegal unless it relates to their public role.

