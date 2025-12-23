Skip to Content
Crews responding to mass casualty incident after reported fire and explosion at Pennsylvania nursing home

By Danny Freeman, Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Emergency crews are responding to a mass casualty incident at a Pennsylvania nursing home after a reported fire and explosion, fire and police officials say.

The Silver Lake Nursing Home is located about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Bristol Township.

It is not immediately clear if there are injuries and the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

