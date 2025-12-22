Education Department opens review of Brown University’s campus safety procedures after shooting

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Education announced a review of Brown University following a shooting earlier this month that left two students dead and nine others wounded at the Providence, Rhode Island, school.

The department will investigate whether Brown violated the Clery Act, which “requires institutions of higher education to meet certain campus safety and security-related requirements as a condition of receiving federal student aid,” according to the Monday release.

CNN has reached out to Brown University for comment.

“Students deserve to feel safe at school, and every university across this nation must protect their students and be equipped with adequate resources to aid law enforcement,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

