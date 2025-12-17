5 things to know for Dec. 17: Brown University manhunt, Reiner murder case, Travel ban, Bondi Beach massacre, Epstein files



By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Cold and snowy weather has lingered across much of the US since Thanksgiving, but an upcoming pattern change could melt away any chances of a white Christmas for many. Next week’s holiday forecast points to warmer-than-average temperatures in several states.

1️⃣ Brown University manhunt

Days after a mass shooting at Brown University left two students dead and nine others hospitalized, authorities in Providence, Rhode Island, are still searching for the suspect. On Tuesday, law enforcement released a new photo and enhanced videos showing a person of interest in the hours leading up to Saturday’s attack. Authorities hope that the videos, which detail the person’s body movements, posture, gait, and other patterns, will help identify the individual. Meanwhile, the campus remains on edge, and Rhode Island’s governor has ordered a sweeping review of school safety measures. At least 75 school shootings have unfolded this year in the US.

2️⃣ Reiner murder case

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is charging Nick Reiner with two counts of first-degree murder, alleging the 32-year-old fatally stabbed his parents, famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner. The charges, if they lead to a conviction, carry a sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty, though it remains unclear whether authorities will seek a death sentence. Reiner is currently being held on no bail and will be arraigned at a later date. While the news of the Reiners’ deaths sent shockwaves through Hollywood, it has also placed renewed focus on Nick Reiner’s background and previous struggles with addiction.

3️⃣ Travel ban

The number of countries facing travel restrictions to the US is growing significantly. On Tuesday, President Trump signed a proclamation expanding the list of countries with full or partial travel restrictions to 39, up from 19. The White House said the listed countries demonstrate “severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing.” The move comes as President Trump intensifies his immigration crackdown, citing a November shooting in Washington, DC, that killed one National Guard member and critically wounded another.

4️⃣ Bondi Beach massacre

Australian police have charged a suspect in the Bondi Beach massacre, which left 15 people dead. The 24-year-old alleged gunman faces 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and additional charges, including committing a terrorist act. He allegedly carried out the horrific attack on Sunday alongside his 50-year-old father, who was shot and killed at the scene. The first funerals for some of the 15 victims have already taken place. Hours ago, emotional scenes unfolded outside the Chabad of Bondi, where large crowds paid their respects ahead of the service for beloved Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the shooting that targeted Jewish families.

5️⃣ Epstein files

A new federal law requires the Justice Department to release a massive trove of investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein by Friday. The documents detail probes into the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who died in 2019. Epstein survivors have said they hope to see perpetrators’ names in the files. The upcoming release comes after Congress passed a law last month requiring the Justice Department to release all of the Epstein-related files in its custody. President Trump fought hard to stop the law but signed it after being outmaneuvered by a bipartisan groundswell of support from lawmakers. It’s unclear exactly which records will be made public and how much of the material will be new.

