5 things to know for Dec. 16: Rob Reiner death investigation, Bondi Beach attack, Brown University shooter, Boat strikes, BBC

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Amid heightened security concerns at large gatherings, the FBI said it foiled a terror plot that was set to take place in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve. Authorities arrested four people who were allegedly planning to detonate pipe bombs at buildings around the city.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Rob Reiner death investigation

Nick Reiner is “responsible” for the deaths of his parents, legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, Los Angeles police said. The 32-year-old was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail. A source said Reiner was seen arguing with his father at a holiday party at Conan O’Brien’s home on Saturday. A day later, the beloved Hollywood couple was found dead in their Brentwood residence. The double homicide case will be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney today, when prosecutors will decide what charges to pursue.

2️⃣ Bondi Beach attack

New details are emerging about the two suspects in the Bondi Beach massacre and their likely links to ISIS. Authorities say the father and son duo accused of carrying out the Hanukkah attack had recently traveled to an island in the Philippines known for Islamist insurgency. Counterterrorism officials believe the alleged gunmen underwent military style training while there. The two suspects targeted Jewish Australians celebrating the first night of Hanukkah, authorities said. The attack, which killed 15 people, is Australia’s worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.

3️⃣ Brown University shooter

A manhunt is underway for the suspect in the deadly shooting at Brown University on Saturday, which left two students dead and nine others injured. On Monday, authorities released photos and videos of a new person of interest suspected of opening fire on the Ivy League campus. The individual is described as approximately 5’8” with a stocky build. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Another person of interest detained in connection with the attack has since been released and cleared in the investigation.

4️⃣ Boat strikes

The US military carried out strikes against three alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Pacific Ocean on Monday, killing eight people, according to US Southern Command. At least 95 people have now been killed in strikes on suspected drug vessels as part of a campaign that the Trump administration says is aimed at curbing narcotics trafficking. An all-senators briefing on the strikes is scheduled for today and will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. With the operation under growing scrutiny, Hegseth has defended the military’s actions in the Caribbean, saying they demonstrate “the strength of American resolve.”

5️⃣ BBC

President Donald Trump sued the BBC for $10 billion on Monday over a documentary that Trump’s lawyers described as defamatory. Trump accused the broadcaster of defaming him by splicing together parts of his January 6, 2021, speech, creating the impression he told the crowd he would walk with them to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” It omitted a section in which he called for a peaceful protest. The BBC has apologized to Trump, admitted an error of judgment and acknowledged that the edit gave the mistaken impression that he had made a direct call for violent action. Still, Trump is seeking $5 billion in damages for each of the lawsuit’s two counts.

Breakfast browse

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces engagement

Retiring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting hitched again.

Roomba maker iRobot hits financial wall

The maker of the Roomba robot vacuum announced it is filing for bankruptcy.

People are psyched about pet snakes

Gary from the animated movie “Zootopia 2” is a hit in China. Now, young people are buying venomous pet vipers.

Ford scales back EV plans

Ford on Monday said it is pulling back on its electric vehicle plans, a move that will result in a $19.5 billion hit.

Update on baby formula recall

The FDA sent warning letters to major retailers for selling recalled formula linked to an infant botulism outbreak.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Internet satellites are causing a ‘transformational change’ in space

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, has launched thousands of satellites into low-Earth orbit. More companies are now launching their own competitors — and it could rapidly turn outer space into a crowded frontier.

