Winning numbers drawn in estimated $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot

By Toni Odejimi, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — The winning numbers are out for the estimated $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot, the second largest in 2025.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 23, 35, 59, 63, 68, and the red Powerball was a 2. There was also a Power Play multiplier of 4.

A winner has not been announced yet.

Monday’s prize is the 12th to cross the $1 billion threshold in the past five years, and comes after no one took home the estimated $1.06 billion prize on Saturday.

Five ticket holders across the country, however, won $1 million and two ticket holders won $2 million from Saturday’s drawing, according to Powerball.

The largest jackpot this year was in September, and was valued at $1.787 billion before taxes. That went to two winners from Missouri and Texas who split the prize. They took the lump sum, $410 million before taxes, and other lottery winners have done the same.

The lump sum is what’s actually in the jackpot pool paid out once, and is typically lower than the annuitized prize plan, which is 30 escalating payments accounting for interest over 29 years. Lottery companies promise to invest the money for a higher return.

The odds of winning Powerball’s jackpot are 1 in 290.2 million. The next drawing is set for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

This story has been updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.