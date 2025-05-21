5 things to know for May 21: Israel, Habeas corpus, Golden Dome, Severe weather, Ransomware attack



1. Israel

The United Kingdom followed through on its threat to take “concrete actions” if Israel doesn’t stop its military offensive in Gaza and continues to block humanitarian aid from entering the enclave. On Tuesday, the UK paused trade negotiations with Israel and sanctioned West Bank settlers. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that while the UK backed Israel’s right to defend itself after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, the conflict in Gaza was “entering a dark new phase.” With the European Union’s foreign policy chief describing the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic,” the EU also announced plans to review its relationship with Israel. According to the UN, on top of the military offensive, Israel’s monthslong blockade of aid has left one in five people in Gaza facing starvation.

2. Habeas corpus

What is habeas corpus? That was the question put to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday. Her answer: “Well, habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country, and suspend their right to – ” That answer was incorrect, and New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan interrupted Noem to say so. In Article I, Section 9 — which deals with the Legislative branch — the Constitution says: “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.” As President Donald Trump has tried to speed up deportations, immigrants have filed habeas petitions alleging unlawful detention and requesting a court determination. Now, the administration is looking for ways to suspend that right. “If not for that protection, the government could simply arrest people, including American citizens, and hold them indefinitely for no reason,” Hassan said. “Habeas corpus is the foundational right that separates free societies like America from police states like North Korea.”

3. Golden Dome

President Trump is still keen on building his “Golden Dome,” a new missile defense system, within the next three years. The project, similar to Israel’s Iron Dome, would, in theory, protect the entire US from long-range missile strikes. On Tuesday, Trump announced that the system would cost about $175 billion, of which $25 billion would be allocated from his domestic policy bill. However, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated the US would have to spend more than $500 billion over the course of 20 years to develop a viable Golden Dome. One military expert told CNN he believes creating the missile defense system may be possible in seven to 10 years, but even then, it would have severe limitations.

4. Severe weather

The death toll from the latest round of violent weather has climbed to 28 since Friday: 19 in Kentucky, seven in Missouri and two in Virginia. In addition to strong winds, heavy rain and large hail, more than 100 tornadoes were reported in Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas, leaving behind damaged homes and businesses as well as downed trees and power lines. According to the National Weather Service, severe weather and flash flooding are possible in the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions today. Flood watches have also been issued for areas of Maryland and Pennsylvania due to heavy to excessive rainfall.

5. Ransomware attack

A ransomware attack on a network of 14 medical centers in Ohio has triggered a “system-wide technology outage.” Kettering Health, which employs more than 1,800 doctors, said the cyberattack had disrupted its call center and caused the cancellation of elective inpatient and outpatient procedures. However, emergency rooms and clinics were still open. Ransomware locks computer systems until the victim accedes to the hacker’s extortion demands. The US health care sector reported more than 440 ransomware attacks and data breaches to the FBI last year, the highest tally of all critical infrastructure sectors.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The International Booker Prize goes to …

Indian author Banu Mushtaq and her translator Deepa Bhasthi won the prize for fiction for “Heart Lamp,” a collection of 12 tales chronicling the lives of women in southern India. It’s the first time a short story collection has been honored.

After nearly 5 years, ‘Fortnite’ returns to Apple’s app store

Epic Games’ popular multiplayer shooter video game has been banned from the store since 2020. Apple claimed the gaming giant violated its policies by introducing a way for users to circumvent Apple’s in-app payment system.

Speaking of ‘Fortnite,’ there’s a new controversy

Hollywood’s actors’ union has filed an unfair labor practice charge against Llama Productions, a subsidiary of Epic Games, for allegedly replacing actors’ work in “Fortnite” with artificial intelligence.

Documentary about Shia LaBeouf prompts walkouts

Dozens of people reportedly walked out of a screening for “Slauson Rec” at the Cannes Film Festival this week. The movie provides an insider’s view of the experimental theater company the actor started in 2018, and features examples of his aggressive behavior toward the participants.

Who steals art off a tombstone? Well, people are strange.

A bust of Doors frontman Jim Morrison that once adorned his grave in the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris disappeared 37 years ago. Last week, the sculpture was found during a police investigation.

IN MEMORIAM

‘Cheers’ actor George Wendt dies at 76

The Chicago-native played Norm Peterson on the hit NBC sitcom, a barfly who was hailed by name in 269 episodes. During his nearly five-decade career in Hollywood, Wendt appeared on dozens of TV shows, including “Taxi,” “Alice,” “Seinfeld” and “Portlandia.” He also starred in his own series, “The George Wendt Show.”

AND FINALLY …

‘Free Mahmoud!’

Columbia University students booed acting president Claire Shipman during her commencement speech and chanted in support of Mahmoud Khalil, a student who was detained by ICE for participating in campus protests.

