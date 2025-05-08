New York Times: Pope Leo XIV has Creole lineage, his brother confirmed

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Robert Francis Prevost, who on Thursday became the first American elected Pope, has Creole of color roots in New Orleans, Louisiana, his brother confirmed to the New York Times.

John Prevost, the new Pope’s older brother, confirmed to the Times research done by Jari C. Honora, a family historian at the Historic New Orleans Collection. CNN reached out to John Prevost for comment.

Records shared with CNN by Honora show the family of Prevost’s mother, Mildred Martinez Prevost, lived in New Orleans before they migrated to Chicago, where Mildred was born in 1912.

Honora also shared a marriage certificate for Mildred’s parents and a photo of a family grave site that shows her parents’ name.

“Her parents are listed in the 1900 census at 1933 North Prior Street in New Orleans 7th Ward neighborhood as Black and the father’s occupation was cigar maker,” Honora said. “The family were free people of color prior to the Civil War. When they move to Chicago between 1910 and 1912, they ‘passed’ into the white world.”

Creole ancestry includes people of mixed Spanish or French and Black descent.

John Prevost told The New York Times he and his brothers didn’t discuss the Creole lineage, saying “It was never an issue.”

The city of New Orleans also acknowledged the finding, saying in a statement it is honored to share this history with him.

“The City of New Orleans is a melting pot of different religions and beliefs,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “We are thrilled to welcome Pope Leo XIV, who embodies morality, unity, and inclusivity.”

