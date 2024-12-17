Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann charged in killing of seventh woman

By Sabrina Souza, CNN

(CNN) — Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann has been charged in the killing of a seventh woman, according to a superseding indictment.

He was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Valerie Mack, whose partial remains were found in eastern Long Island in November 2000.

Mack was a 24-year-old Philadelphia mother and worked as an escort at the time of her appearance.

Heuermann was initially arrested in July 2023 and charged with murder in the killings of four women whose bodies were discovered bound with belts or tape and wrapped in burlap along a stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Those victims – Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes – became known as the “Gilgo Four.” Heuermann pleaded not guilty to the charges related to all four.

Two additional second-degree murder charges were added in June 2024 for the deaths of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla. Taylor was killed in 2003, Costilla in 1993. Heuermann pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

The women were among at least 11 sets of remains discovered near the waterfront in Long Island’s Suffolk County since 2010.

The 60-year-old architect is set to appear before State Supreme Court Judge Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead, New York on Tuesday morning.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the last name of Valerie Mack.

