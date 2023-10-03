Baltimore police confirm multiple victims after an active shooter situation at Morgan State University

By Sara Smart and Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — Baltimore police responded to an active shooter situation involving multiple victims at Morgan State University Tuesday night, the department confirmed to CNN.

Police officials have confirmed the incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation but are still asking everyone to shelter in place.

There was a “preliminary report of four individuals shot” somewhere on the university grounds, Baltimore City Fire Department Director of Communications Kevin Cartwright told CNN.

Footage from CNN affiliate WJZ shows multiple emergency response vehicles surrounding a taped-off student dormitory building. The glass of one of the building’s upper-floor windows appears to be shattered.

Both police and the university – a small HBCU in northeast Baltimore – have urged those on campus to shelter in place and avoid the area. They’ve also asked concerned family members of students to avoid the campus area.

“Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” the university said in a notice on its website. Police said they were responding to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

ATF Baltimore said its agents are assisting police in responding to the shooting.

Morgan State is a historically Black university and had about 9,000 students enrolled in Fall 2022. The shooting occurred at the beginning of its Homecoming week as it prepared to welcome alumni and community members to campus for celebratory events including a pep rally, gala and parade.

It also falls just days before a scheduled candlelight memorial service intended to honor university members who have died over the past year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

