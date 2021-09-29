Steel plant restarts after discharge into Indiana waterway

AP National News

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Operations have resumed at a steel plant in northwestern Indiana that was temporarily shut down after it leaked wastewater containing elevated levels of iron causing an orange plume in a Lake Michigan tributary. The (Northwest Indiana) Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the U.S. Steel Midwest plant in Portage is back up and running Wednesday. U.S. Steel idled the plant about 30 miles east of Chicago as a precaution after it said the wastewater treatment facility experienced “an upset condition” that sent the rusty colored plume into the waterway Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are expected to release more details on the spill.