Venezuelan opposition members in diplomatic compound urge swift actions to secure their safe passage

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Members of Venezuela’s political opposition who have been sheltering for months in the Argentine diplomatic compound in the capital, Caracas, are trying to grow a sense of urgency among the governments working to secure their safe departure from their home country. On Saturday, they told reporters that their living conditions are deteriorating due to constant harassment from the government of President Nicolás Maduro. The Argentine diplomatic facility has been guarded by Brazil since Venezuela expelled Argentina’s diplomats in August. Pedro Urruchurtu has lived at the facility since March. He urged Brazil’s government to redouble its efforts to secure his safe passage.

