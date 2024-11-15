Forget downtown or the ’burbs. The far-flung exurbs are where people are moving

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Not long ago, Polk County’s biggest draw was citrus. The Florida county produces more boxes of citrus than any other in the state. But last year more people moved there than to any other U.S. county. The migration reflects a growing trend all over the country: the rise of far-flung exurbs. Communities on the outskirts of metro areas were some of the fastest-growing last year. The U.S. Census Bureau says it’s an after-effect of the pandemic. Rising housing costs drove people further from cities and remote working allowed many to do their jobs from home. Despite longer commutes and cultural changes, some residents say the exurbs are worth it.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.