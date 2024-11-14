Judge hears case over Montana rule blocking trans residents from changing sex on birth certificate
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge in Montana has heard arguments over policies that block transgender people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates and driver’s licenses. District Court Judge Mike Menahan did not immediately rule after Thursday’s hearing on a request for a preliminary injunction to block the rules while the case moves through the courts. The hearing is the latest in a series of rules, laws and legal challenges over efforts by Republicans to prevent transgender residents from changing their sex on their identifying documents.