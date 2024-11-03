Albania aims to join the European Union by 2030, prime minister tells expatriates in Greek city

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Albania hopes to join the European Union by 2030, Prime Minister Edi Rama has told an enthusiastic crowd of some 2,000 supporters gathered at a hotel in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. Rama also promised Sunday that the numerous Albanian expatriates will be able for the first time to mail in their ballots in the next general election, set to take place in Spring 2025. The boisterous event included a lot of flag-waving and live singing by a lineup of Albanian stars.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.