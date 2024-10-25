Calls for reparations for Britain’s slave trade are rooted in dark legacy
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A debate about reparations for Britain’s role in the slave trade overshadowed a summit in Samoa of the Commonwealth, many of whose member nations were once British colonies. Britain insists it will not pay to make amends for the historic wrong, but both King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the issue indirectly at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Friday. The legacy of slavery is interwoven in some of Britain’s richest and most revered institutions — from the Church of England to the insurance giant Lloyd’s of London to the monarchy itself.